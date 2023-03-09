Lindsay E. Gray Sells 3,165 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 3,165 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $85,993.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GO opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

