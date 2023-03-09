LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

