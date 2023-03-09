LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $26,073,000.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58.

On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49.

On Friday, February 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $18,800,648.96.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16.

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

