loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.70.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at $299,687.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,139,399 shares of company stock worth $2,341,446. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:LDI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $594.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.49.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
