Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,741 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 75.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

