Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $294.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.62. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

