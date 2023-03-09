Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 266,735 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.
Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
