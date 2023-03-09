Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,759 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.51 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

