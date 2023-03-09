Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,387 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

