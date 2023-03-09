Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.19% of Udemy worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

In other Udemy news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 965,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,083,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

