Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.34% of Fiverr International worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

