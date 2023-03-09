Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,436 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,780,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

