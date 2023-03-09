Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $3.06 Million in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp raised their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NerdWallet Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $21.08 on Thursday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,833 shares of company stock worth $180,543 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.