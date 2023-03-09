Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $4.15 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 205.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 163.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $199.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

