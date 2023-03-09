Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.44.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

