Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Distribution Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $8,877,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $1,619,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $660,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
