Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $7,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth $5,453,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 168,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

