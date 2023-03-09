Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 302,671 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302,671 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

