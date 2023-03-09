Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 64,600 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.