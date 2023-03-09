Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 64,600 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.
In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
