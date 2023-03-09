Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 98,530 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 98,530 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Golar LNG worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Golar LNG

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.