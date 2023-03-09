Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

