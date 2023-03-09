Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $4.06 Million Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 246,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 480.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. Stephens started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

