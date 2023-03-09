Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

