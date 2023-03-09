Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Element Solutions by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $23.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

