Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 196,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 241,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 549,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 208,899 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 106,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

