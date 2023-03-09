Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 780.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $106.53 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

