Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,361 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

