Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 721,653 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $55,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Seagen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.85. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.