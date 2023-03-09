Lumos Pharma’s (LUMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of LUMO opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

