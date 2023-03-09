Lumos Pharma’s (LUMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.
Lumos Pharma Price Performance
Shares of LUMO opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.17.
Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.