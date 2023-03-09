Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $260.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of -0.55. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $315.45.

Insider Activity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.