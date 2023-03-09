Marianna Tessel Sells 1,744 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $416.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.