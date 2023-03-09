Marianna Tessel Sells 1,744 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU opened at $416.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.