Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
