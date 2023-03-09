Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

