Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 104,736 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.08% of Hims & Hers Health worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,625 shares of company stock worth $6,404,157. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

