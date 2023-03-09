Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,782,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.