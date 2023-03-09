Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,599 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Spirit Airlines worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 4.5 %

SAVE stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.