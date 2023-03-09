Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 504.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748,534 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,560,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,819,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

