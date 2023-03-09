Marshall Wace LLP Buys 25,930 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after buying an additional 67,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $312.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

