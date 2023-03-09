Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $140,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

