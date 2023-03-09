Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $583.72.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

