Marshall Wace LLP Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.