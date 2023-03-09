Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 699,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 255,542 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,381,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,991,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPVI opened at $10.24 on Thursday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

