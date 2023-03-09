Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,655 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 429,801 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of HZON opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.