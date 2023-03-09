Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 426,499 Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.96% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,678,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,758,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 644,854 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 598,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 488,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LITT opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

