Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 459,664 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 407.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Plug Power worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

