Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $95.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
