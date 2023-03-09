Marshall Wace LLP Sells 59,995 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,995 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of Evolent Health worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,031.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVH opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

