Marshall Wace LLP Sells 59,995 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,995 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of Evolent Health worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.
NYSE:EVH opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.
