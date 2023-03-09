Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,504,544. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

