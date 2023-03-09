Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.