Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 647,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.98 on Friday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $867.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.