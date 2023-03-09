MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,504,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,018,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

MDxHealth Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth SA ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MVM Partners LLC owned approximately 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

